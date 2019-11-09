UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Felicitates Nation On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday felicitating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) said that islam was the message of peace, we need to maintain peace in our society so that the other nations would automatically understand the message of Islam.

In his message, the Governor said the true love of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) required promotion of religious tolerance and sectarian harmony. The world could be made a heavenly place by following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

He said that tolerance, brotherhood, love and devotion were the lessons of Islam. Patriotism required that we all should embrace the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and work for the humanity without discrimination. This was the message of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

Imran Ismail further said that today was the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), a day of great happiness for the whole universe, especially for the Muslim world.

