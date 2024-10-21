Governor Sindh Felicitates Nation On Passage Of 26th Constitutional Amendment
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday has congratulated the nation on the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. He said that judicial reforms would ensure the fastest resolution to pending cases.
Governor Tessori lauded every member of the National Assembly and Senators for their role in the passage of the Amendment. He said that all the parties had played an important role for the approval of this amendment. He further said that today, it had been proved that Parliament was the supreme institution.
