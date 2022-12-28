UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday stressed on shunning differences and getting united to resolve issues pertaining to Karachi's civic amenities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday stressed on shunning differences and getting united to resolve issues pertaining to Karachi's civic amenities.

The governor was visiting the various areas of the central district, here, and reviewed the works being done there for the improvement of the infrastructure.

During his visit, he was flanked by Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Meanwhile, the heads of departments, and other relevant officers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, the governor said that the government was putting tireless efforts to repair sidewalks and potholes on the roads.

The governor briefed that a road map plan was devised by the relevant stakeholders of the city for its betterment.

"For the past 20 years, strings and posters have been hanging from poles," he regretted, adding that "unsightly billboards have to be removed".

However, the governor lauded KMC staff "for working hard with limited resources".

The governor said that the administrator had been asked to remove the encroachments from everywhere. He announced that the administration was starting a grand operation to eliminate the encroachments in the central district.

Stressing the importance of making Karachi clean, the governor said the next week would be marked with observing the cleanliness drive with the students of the university, colleges, and schools participating.

He also advised the administration to plant trees on both sides of the green bus track.

Whereas, Administrator Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on the occasion said that the central district had produced eminent personalities of the country. "We will improve this district with day and night efforts. Work will be done day and night on the directions of the Governor of Sindh," he added.

The administrator said that the image of Karachi would be improved by the central district's development where quality facilities would be available to its inhabitants.

