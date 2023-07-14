Open Menu

Governor Sindh For Ensuring Foolproof Security Arrangements In Muharram-ul-Haram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Governor Sindh for ensuring foolproof security arrangements in Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that foolproof security would be provided for gatherings and processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was talking to a delegation of Jaferia Alliance led by Shabbar Raza which called on him at Governor House here Friday. Security measures for Muharram processions, close coordination with local administration, economic steps of Federal government for strengthening of economy and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Governor Sindh said that all facilities would be provided to mourners throughout the province. All district administrations have been directed to coordinate with relevant persons in this regard, he added.

The Governor said that the desecration of the Holy Quran was unacceptable as this incident had hurt millions of Muslims around the world.

"I have written a letter to Swedish Ambassador in Islamabad and strongly condemned the incident", he said. He said that all religious leaders had condemned this incident. This shows that all peace-loving persons are against such kind of acts, the Governor added.

He said that positive results of the economic policies of the federal government had started to emerge. "We all must contribute towards this in our own capacity, he opined.

Shabbar Raza thanked the Governor Sindh for his assurance and said that the acts of the Sindh Governor on the incident of Sweden reflected the sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Former MNA Rehan Hashmi was also present on the occasion.

