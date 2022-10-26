Governor Sindh for resolving problems of public sector universities

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the problems confronted by public sector universities in the province were being resolved and the cooperation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) could play a pivotal role in this regard.

This he observed during a meeting with Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed at Governor House here Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Iqra University Dr. Waseem Qazi, Vice Chancellor Dewan University Dr. Muhammad Aurangzeb and Director HEC Sindh Javed Memon were also present on the occasion.

Matters regarding overall performance of public sector universities, provision of facilities, promotion of research and other concerned issues were discussed on the occasion.

While highlighting the importance of research in universities, the Governor Sindh said that cooperation and guidance of HEC could be proved significant in this regard. The interaction with overseas universities were also of immense importance as our students were, not inferior then any one in with regards to their abilities, he opinedThe Governor said that by providing conducive environment, we could utilize the capabilities of our students in a better way.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed informed the Governor about the steps of HEC for promoting higher education in the province.

