Governor Sindh Greets Gen. Asim Muneer On Assuming Command As COAS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Governor Sindh greets Gen. Asim Muneer on assuming command as COAS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday congratulated General Asim Muneer on assuming command of the Pakistan Army as its 17th Chief.

In a felicitation message, Governor Sindh said that it was an honor to spearhead the biggest Army of the Islamic world and being a true soldier General Asim Muneer would definitely work to enhance the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army.

He also paid tributes to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded his services in maintaining peace in the country.

