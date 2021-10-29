Governor Sindh greets people of Turkey on Turkish National Day

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya in Turkey and congratulated the people of Turkey on the occasion of Turkish National Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya in Turkey and congratulated the people of Turkey on the occasion of Turkish National Day.

The two sides discussed other issues of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral trade and investment, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Detailed discussion on steps taken for release of Pakistanis arrested as illegal immigrants in Turkey was also held.

The Governor of Sindh also invited the Governor of Istanbul to visit Karachi, which he gladly accepted.

Imran Ismail thanked the Turkish leadership for supporting Pakistan's position on Kashmir issue.

The two sides agreed on measures to increase bilateral trade relations and trade volume. "Just as Istanbul is the commercial hub of Turkey, so Karachi is the trade hub of Pakistan", Governor Sindh added.

The Governor of Istanbul said that Pakistan and Turkey have long-standing religious, historical and diplomatic ties.