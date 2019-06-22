Governor Sindh hears public grievences

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide relief to the citizens at their doorstep

This he said while hearing public grievances at the Complaint Cell, Governor House. Most of the complaints were related to excesses billing of electeicity, health, education departments and financial assistance.

The Governor issued directives to the conncerned departments for prompt redressal of the grievences.

He said that the cell had been launched with an aim to timely address problems of the people. The Governor said he would personally monitor the complaints in order to ensure proper response from the relevant departments.

On this occasion, the people appreciated that the Governor himself hearing public grievences at the Complaint Cell.