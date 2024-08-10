Governor Sindh Honored With Hon. PhD Degree By Mehmood Kaat University Of Niger
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori was awarded with an Honorary PhD degree by the Mehmood Kaat International University of Niger in a "Special Convocation 2024 and Honorary Doctorate Degrees & Gold Medals Award Ceremony" held here at Governor House on Friday night.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of Baqai Medical University, Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu and CG of Qatar Naef Shahein R. M Al Sulaiti, Rector of Mehmood Kaat university Niger Dr Ibrahim Guero and other prominent business men were also present on the occasion.
The Governor also awarded Gold Medal to the Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Dr Ahmed Ali Sirohey on his outstanding performance projecting Pakistan's image in Niger with meagre resources through public and economic diplomacy activities.
The Governor Sindh and Chancellor Baqai University also awarded Honorary Doctorate Degrees to Consul General of Turkiye to Karachi Cemal Sangu, CG of Qatar Naef Shahein R. M Al Sulaiti, renowned industrialists and businessmen Rehan Mehtab Chawla and Malik Shehbaz for their outstanding performance in the field of business and export sector.
On the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori and Chancellor Baqai Medical University Dr Shoaib Baqai awarded Gold Medals to other prominent personalities in recognition to their performances.
