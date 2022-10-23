UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Hosts Lunch For Shelter Home's Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Governor Sindh hosts lunch for Shelter Home's children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori arranged a lunch for the children of Sarim Burney Shelter Home at the Governor House here Sunday.

On this occasion, the Governor freely interacted each and every child and played Ludo with them. He asked the children about the facilities provided to them in the Shelter Home.

While talking with them, the Governor asked the children to work hard in their studies, because they have to serve the country and the nation when they grow up.

He said that the importance and services of NGOs in the social sector are praise worthy, the services of Sarim Burney Trust in various fields are very appreciable. Governor Sindh further said that the Trust's shelter homes are important for homeless boys and girls, as they are being provided with calm and quality accommodation.

Governor Sindh said that taking care of orphans as well as homeless children is also a good initiative.

Philanthropists should fully support such institutions, he added and said that he would fully cooperate in the projects of Sarim Burney Trust.

Sarim Burney on the occasion thanked the Governor for inviting the destitute children to the Governor House and said that 4 shelter homes have been established under the Trust in Karachi while the main Shelter Home is working in North Nazimabad.

Later, the children of the Shelter Home also presented recitations, naats, national songs and speeches and also visited various parts of Governor House including Quaid's Room where belongings of the Father of the Nation were available.

