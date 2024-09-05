Open Menu

Governor Sindh Hosts Meeting With Chinese Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a meeting at the Governor House with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, to discuss a range of topics, including Pak-China bilateral relations, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Chinese investments in Sindh.

During the meeting, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the strength of the Pak-China friendship, describing it as "higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the sea." He expressed Pakistan's desire to benefit from China's development model, highlighting the significance of the completion of the Karachi Circular Railway under the CPEC project for regional progress.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori further noted that sustained peace in the province is proving highly conducive for investment, particularly in the field of information technology. He stressed that China’s support in the IT sector would ensure rapid development.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong commended the initiatives launched under Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori's leadership, reaffirming China's commitment to collaborate on various projects. The ambassador mentioned that Hexing Group is keen to invest in renewable energy and aims to establish the first Chinese company in Pakistan to produce inverters and batteries.

In a gesture of friendship, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori presented the Chinese Ambassador with a traditional Jinnah cap and shawl. Ambassador Jiang also participated in the tree plantation campaign at Governor House, planting a tree to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the media alongside the ambassador, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced that the Governor House would play a pivotal role in facilitating cooperation between investors from both countries. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong has instructed the Chinese Consul General to maintain close contact with the Governor House for this purpose.

Governor Sindh emphasized the shared vision of Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff for national economic progress, expressing confidence in China's continued support. He highlighted the importance of accelerating the completion of CPEC projects, adding that Ambassador Jiang assured further Chinese investment and collaboration.

Governor Tessori also underscored the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and China, stating that it extends beyond governmental ties to a strong and stable bond at the public level. He added that Ambassador Jiang lauded the IT classes and various other initiatives under the Governor's leadership.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, in his remarks, expressed his delight in visiting Sindh, referring to Karachi as the economic hub of Pakistan.

He promised full cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties and acknowledged the historical importance of visiting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's room at the Governor House, noting the respect the Chinese nation holds for Pakistan’s founding father.

The ambassador concluded by reaffirming China's commitment to bolstering bilateral relations in line with the visionary leadership of both nations.

