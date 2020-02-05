UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Message On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers who are victims of Indian oppression

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers who are victims of Indian oppression.

On the Kashmir Solidarity Day, we, the Pakistani Nation, tell the whole World that we stand by the side of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Governor Sindh added.

Imran Ismail said that it is the moral and social responsibility of the international community to raise their voice for Kashmiris' right of self-determination and no power in the world can deprive them of this right.

He said that according to UN resolutions, the dream of lasting peace in the region could never be materialized without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The Governor of Sindh said that February 5 is a historic day on this day the people of Pakistan and Indian occupied Kashmir raise voice together for freedom of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Governor United Nations February Moral

Recent Stories

Kashmir Day's aim is to expose real face of India ..

7 minutes ago

Poland Revising WWII History to Perpetuate 'Russia ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand Evacuation Flight From Wuhan With 190 ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day observed in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Russia's Hypersonic Advances Must Find Civilian Ap ..

7 minutes ago

65 martyred, 922 injured in IOK during 6-month sie ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.