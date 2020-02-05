Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers who are victims of Indian oppression

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers who are victims of Indian oppression.

On the Kashmir Solidarity Day, we, the Pakistani Nation, tell the whole World that we stand by the side of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Governor Sindh added.

Imran Ismail said that it is the moral and social responsibility of the international community to raise their voice for Kashmiris' right of self-determination and no power in the world can deprive them of this right.

He said that according to UN resolutions, the dream of lasting peace in the region could never be materialized without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The Governor of Sindh said that February 5 is a historic day on this day the people of Pakistan and Indian occupied Kashmir raise voice together for freedom of Kashmir.