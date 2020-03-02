UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the ongoing public welfare and development projects, being undertaken in the province by the federal government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the ongoing public welfare and development projects, being undertaken in the province by the Federal government.

During the meeting, overall situation in the province and issues pertaining to the development projects came under discussion, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The governor Sindh invited the prime minister to visit Karachi to inaugurate these projects.

The prime minister accepting the invitation, said that he would soon visit Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Visit Media Government

Recent Stories

2 persons shot dead over old enmity in Manawala

4 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah directs new police chief to impr ..

4 minutes ago

Speaker Singh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrives ..

4 minutes ago

PIA to resume weekly direct flights to New York

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lau ..

4 minutes ago

Iran’s council member close to Supreme leader di ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.