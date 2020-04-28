Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The Governor Sindh who has been shifted to quarantine is determined to fight against Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tested positive for the novel coronavirus here on Tuesday.

The Governor Sindh himself announced that he tested positive for Coronavirus, saying: “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out,”.

He also wrote: “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah,”.

As many as 14,079 people infected of Coronavirus across the country, leaving 301 people dead. The reports showed that over 3,000 people recovered from the novel Coronavirus in different parts of the country.