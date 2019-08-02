UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Updates PM On Overall Post-rain Situation In Karachi, Other Areas

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday and updated him about the overall situation in the province, particularly Karachi, in the wake of recent rains

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday and updated him about the overall situation in the province, particularly Karachi, in the wake of recent rains.

In a meeting held at the PM Office, the Governor apprised the Prime Minister of the measures taken to ease the problems faced by the public due to improper drainage of water.

The need for proper cleaning across the province also came under discussion.

