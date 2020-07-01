Governor Sindh inaugurates Coronavirus Testing Lab at Al-Khidmat Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail inaugurated the Corona Testing Lab at Al-Khidmat Hospital, Nazimabad here on Tuesday.

Chairman Khidmat Foundation, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Members of Provincial Assembly Imran Ali Shah, Riaz Haider and others were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The lab will perform test of coronavirus according to the standards of the World Health Organization at the fee of Rs 3,000.

The Governor Sindh said that the medical centers of the service were playing an important role in providing health facilities to the people.

The Governor Sindh said that this lab would facilitate the people of Karachi Central and West districts especially for testing of Coronavirus.

Appreciating the cooperation of Corporate business Group and Azfar Ahsan in setting up the lab, the Sindh Governor said that they had done a great favor to the patients.

"We have to learn to live with Coronavirus, there are no signs of it ending soon," he said.

The Governor Sindh said that awareness among the people is very important to prevent coronavirus.

Imran Ismail said we can stop the spread of coronavirus only by avoiding hands shaking, not hugging, frequent hand washing as a part of our lifestyle.

The Sindh Governor said that the provision of safety equipment would help the doctors and medical staff of the hospital to perform their duties better.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to provide protective clothing to the medical staff in the health centers. Doctors, medical and sanitation personnel are our front line soldiers in the war against Coronavirus, he added.

The Governor Sindh said he salutes the sacrifices of the front line soldiers.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Governor Sindh said NGOs working for social welfare in the province were rendering important services, especially the services of NGOs working in the field of health are commendable.

Imran Ismail told a questioner that under the orders of the Supreme Court, the Federal government would take steps to further improve the performance of three hospitals in the city so that better healthcare facilities could be provided to the people.