Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Governor Sindh inaugurates Ethiopian tourism desk at Karachi Feast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula opened the Ethiopian Tourism Desk on Friday.

This grand occasion, set to culminate on December 24, 2023, was attended by a diverse audience, including Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi Ibrahim Tawab, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business community, media, and representatives from civil society, said a news release of the Ethiopian Embassy issued here.

The pavilion, giving a captivating display of Ethiopia's multifaceted culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled tourism offerings, was a testament to the enduring bond between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Governor Tessori, addressing the media, emphasized the longstanding relations between the two nations, rooted in shared history, values, culture, and religion.

He commended Ambassador Abdula for his tireless efforts in fortifying the bilateral relations, noting the impactful presence of the Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan despite being established just a year ago.

Moreover, the Governor expressed gratitude to the Government of Ethiopia for launching Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which played a critical role in connecting Pakistan with the whole African continent.

The Governor expressed commitment to elevating the relations between the two countries to new heights.

Ambassador Abdula, in his address, highlighted how the Ethiopian Embassy had effectively brought Africa closer to Pakistan through the commencement of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi.

Describing Ethiopia as a land of breathtaking beauty, abundant natural resources, picturesque landscapes, lakes, mountains, and over 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, he urged the people of Karachi to savor Ethiopian taste through Ethiopian coffee by visiting the tourism desk.

The Ambassador underscored that this experience would serve as a bridge connecting them with their ancestral roots, emphasizing Ethiopia as the land of King Nejashi and Bilal Habeshi.

More Stories From Pakistan