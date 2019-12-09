Governor Sindh Inaugurates "Kamyab Jawan" Programme

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor , Imran Ismail on Monday inaugurated the "Kamyab Jawan" Programme for youth to support them through technical and financial assistance.

Addressing the ceremony, held here at IBA Sukkur, the Governor said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, we are being brought meritocracy and overcome corruption as it goes ahead adding that merit is the most important issue for Pakistan's future.

He said that the present government was�trying�to make our education systems uniform, He further said that teachers will also be sent abroad for international-level training.

Governor Sindh said that under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the loans worth up to Rs 100,000 will be interest-free, while the loans in two other categories will be concessionary loans.

He said that one million young people will be facilitated under the programme adding that we must always ensure in this programme is transparency. The cheques should be distributed on merit, he said.

This is because people have a lot of hope pegged with this programme, which is reflected in the fact that around one million people have applied for these loans within 15-20 days, the Governor added.