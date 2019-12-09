UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Sindh Inaugurates "Kamyab Jawan" Programme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Governor Sindh inaugurates

Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail on Monday inaugurated the "Kamyab Jawan" Programme for youth to support them through technical and financial assistance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail on Monday inaugurated the "Kamyab Jawan" Programme for youth to support them through technical and financial assistance.

Addressing the ceremony, held here at IBA Sukkur, the Governor said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, we are being brought meritocracy and overcome corruption as it goes ahead adding that merit is the most important issue for Pakistan's future.

He said that the present government was�trying�to make our education systems uniform, He further said that teachers will also be sent abroad for international-level training.

Governor Sindh said that under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the loans worth up to Rs 100,000 will be interest-free, while the loans in two other categories will be concessionary loans.

He said that one million young people will be facilitated under the programme adding that we must always ensure in this programme is transparency. The cheques should be distributed on merit, he said.

This is because people have a lot of hope pegged with this programme, which is reflected in the fact that around one million people have applied for these loans within 15-20 days, the Governor added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Governor Education Young Sukkur Government Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE is keen on supporting global efforts to promot ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;World is witnessing a new phase of political ..

56 minutes ago

Iraqi Parliament Agrees Candidacy for Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body informed about solution to double quot ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's culture projected at Sudan's Asian Cult ..

2 minutes ago

Normandy Four Leaders' Meeting Starts in Elysee Pa ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.