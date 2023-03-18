Governor Sindh inaugurates 'Shop Ramazan Expo'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated 'Shop Ramazan Expo' at the Karachi Expo Centre here on Saturday.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Shop Ramadan Expo, he said that the people were facing hardships due to inflation.

He said that the Ramazan expo was providing discounts on around 25 to 40 per cent items.

He said that pulses, sugar and wheat flour would be sold at discounted rates in this expo.

The governor said that all stakeholders had to work for the development of the country at this moment.

He said that Commissioner Karachi would also announce to set up Bachat Bazars in the city and he had been asked to provide relief to the people.