Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at his residence to inquire health of his ailing mother.

Governor Sindh inquired the health of his ailing mother, also prayed to Allah for her speedy recovery, said a statement.

In the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country, the development projects of the province, the construction and development initiatives of the city and other matters of mutual interest.