UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Inquires Health Of Ailing Mother Of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at his residence to inquire health of his ailing mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at his residence to inquire health of his ailing mother.

Governor Sindh inquired the health of his ailing mother, also prayed to Allah for her speedy recovery, said a statement.

In the meeting, they also discussed the overall political situation of the country, the development projects of the province, the construction and development initiatives of the city and other matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan MQM Governor Khalid Maqbool

Recent Stories

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

39 seconds ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

32 minutes ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

32 minutes ago
 US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missi ..

US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missile Tests, Nuclear Test - White ..

34 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine t ..

White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine to Enter Peace Talks With Russi ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal steps in Oc ..

Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal steps in Occupied Kashmir

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.