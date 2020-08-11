UrduPoint.com
Governor Sindh Invited To Attend Opening Ceremony Of BRT Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:36 PM

Governor Sindh invited to attend opening ceremony of BRT Peshawar

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was invited on Tuesday to attend the opening ceremony of BRT Peshawar which was scheduled to be held on August 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was invited on Tuesday to attend the opening ceremony of BRT Peshawar which was scheduled to be held on August 13.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan extended the invitation through telephone to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Chief Minister KP told the Governor that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to inaugurate BRT Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan said he wanted the Governor Imran Ismail to attend the historic inauguration ceremony.

Imran Ismail said that it was an honor for him to attend the inauguration ceremony of BRT Peshawar, therefore he would definitely attend the inauguration ceremony.

