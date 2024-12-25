Open Menu

Governor Sindh Joins St. Patrick's For Christmas Prayers, Emphasizes Unity & Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Governor Sindh joins St. Patrick's for Christmas prayers, emphasizes unity & progress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended a special prayer ceremony at St. Patrick's Church on the occasion of Christmas.

The ceremony was led by Father Benjamin Shehzad, who offered prayers for peace and prosperity.

Governor Sindh extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community, appreciating their significant contributions to the country's economic development. He remarked, "The Christian community stands shoulder to shoulder with us in progress, and they enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan."

Speaking to the media alongside Father Benjamin Shehzad after the ceremony, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted the dual significance of the day, marking both the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas. He congratulated the nation and said, "At Governor House, we are celebrating both occasions with great enthusiasm, including the cutting of cakes for Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday and Christmas.

"

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the inclusivity and unity in Pakistan, saying, "Today is like Eid for the Christian community. I extend my warmest wishes to all Christians celebrating Christmas."

He expressed joy in participating in the prayer ceremony, where the focus was on Pakistan’s safety and prosperity. Sharing his vision for the province, he reiterated, "My mission is to empower the people of Sindh through IT education. Currently, 50,000 students are enrolled in IT courses at Governor House, which is open to everyone."

The Governor Sindh presented a bouquet and sweets to Father Benjamin Shehzad, expressing goodwill and solidarity with the Christian community.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Education Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Prayer Church Christian Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss ..

UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..

1 minute ago
 UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

30 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

3 hours ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

3 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan