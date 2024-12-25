Governor Sindh Joins St. Patrick's For Christmas Prayers, Emphasizes Unity & Progress
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended a special prayer ceremony at St. Patrick's Church on the occasion of Christmas.
The ceremony was led by Father Benjamin Shehzad, who offered prayers for peace and prosperity.
Governor Sindh extended his heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community, appreciating their significant contributions to the country's economic development. He remarked, "The Christian community stands shoulder to shoulder with us in progress, and they enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan."
Speaking to the media alongside Father Benjamin Shehzad after the ceremony, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted the dual significance of the day, marking both the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas. He congratulated the nation and said, "At Governor House, we are celebrating both occasions with great enthusiasm, including the cutting of cakes for Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday and Christmas.
"
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the inclusivity and unity in Pakistan, saying, "Today is like Eid for the Christian community. I extend my warmest wishes to all Christians celebrating Christmas."
He expressed joy in participating in the prayer ceremony, where the focus was on Pakistan’s safety and prosperity. Sharing his vision for the province, he reiterated, "My mission is to empower the people of Sindh through IT education. Currently, 50,000 students are enrolled in IT courses at Governor House, which is open to everyone."
The Governor Sindh presented a bouquet and sweets to Father Benjamin Shehzad, expressing goodwill and solidarity with the Christian community.
