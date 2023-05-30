Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced the launch of website for registration in information technology courses, to be conducted at the Governor House.

Governor Sindh while addressing a press conference at Governor House said that desirous persons can register themselves on www.governorsindh.com for courses of Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse and Web 3.

A screening test will be held and 50000 youth would be selected for these state-of-the-art courses, he added IT experts sir Zia Khan, Danyal Nagori and IT consultant Muzammil Azhar were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said completion of these courses youth can earn up to Rs1.5 million per month. The amount would depend on acquired skills and expertise, he added.

He said that around 5 lac persons would be invited for screening test from which a batch of 50,000 would be selected for the first phase of this program under Governor's initiative.

He said that soon banners containing details about the courses which also be installed throughout the city. The persons coming for test or taking classes would be provided meal, he said.

Governor Sindh said that someone promised to open the doors of Governor House in the past which remained unfulfilled during the whole tenure.

During last Ramadan, the doors were actually opened for masses.

They come in large numbers and more than 93 per cent of them entered this historic building for the very first time.

Replying to a question regarding the continuation of his initiatives, Governor Sindh said that now it would be the responsibility of the masses and media to keep an eye on these projects as these were aimed at the welfare of the general public.

He said that no funds of the Governor House or Sindh Government are being used for this IT project. It is being conducted with the help of Saylani, JDC, philanthropists and his pocket. He lauded Zia Khan for extending his services and expertise free of cost.

Sir Zia Khan lauded the initiative of Governor Sindh. He said that he was honored to be included in this very important project.

He said that test and selection of youth for IT courses would be purely on merit and their progress would also be monitored constantly.

Danyal Nagori and Muzammil Azahr spoke in detail about the project.