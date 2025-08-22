Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Approves Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 09:56 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has approved the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2025, stating that the approval of this bill will prove to be a significant step towards strict enforcement of traffic laws and ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has approved the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2025, stating that the approval of this bill will prove to be a significant step towards strict enforcement of traffic laws and ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property across the province.

According to details, the new law prescribes strict legal action against violations of motor vehicle regulations, while additional conditions have been imposed for the issuance of heavy vehicle driving licenses. Moreover, mandatory pre-licensing training courses have been introduced for obtaining LTV and HTV licenses in order to provide drivers with practical skills and necessary awareness.

The bill also introduces a demerit points system for drivers.

Under this system, violations of traffic rules will result in penalty points being recorded against a driving license, and once the prescribed limit is exceeded, the license may be suspended or revoked. Governor Sindh noted that this step would serve as a strong deterrent for habitual violators and would enhance public safety.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori approved the bill under Article 116 of the Constitution, and the law has come into immediate effect. He emphasized that, given the rapid increase in the number of vehicles and frequent traffic accidents in Sindh, such legislation was a pressing need of the time.

The Governor further stated that the new legal framework would instill discipline among drivers, provide relief to citizens, and make travel on the province’s roads safer and more secure.

More Stories From Pakistan