Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Assembly prorogued

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has prorogued Sindh Assembly after conclusion of the business of the house here on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued here by the Secretary Provincial Assembly, Governor Sindh, in exercise powers conferred on him under Article 109 of the constitution, issued order and prorogued Assembly session after conclusion of the business of the session on February 4,2025.