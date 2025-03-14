Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Attends Iftar-dinner At British HC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Iftar-dinner hosted in his honor by the British High Commission
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Iftar-dinner hosted in his honor by the British High Commission.
The British Deputy High Commission in Karachi Lance Domm and other diplomatic staff warmly welcomed the Governor Sindh on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the Governor House on Friday.
The Governor Sindh expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi. Bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and order in Sindh
Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s popularity increases on social media
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-dinner at British HC
WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food aid to 1 mn people in Myanmar
Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Commission
UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as compensation installment to Eden ..
KP Governor, Azerbaijan Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm
PM Shehbaz congratulates Hindu community on Holi
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and order in Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s popularity increases on social media4 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-dinner at British HC4 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Commission4 minutes ago
-
ADC-I chairs meeting regarding traffic management plan ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Nawabshah26 minutes ago
-
Asif assures to win war on terror with help of entire nation26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces successful commissioning of 10.2MW Jabori Hydropower Project36 minutes ago
-
Salik reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure labour rights, social justice55 minutes ago
-
LHC warns of emergency measures over delayed water meter installation56 minutes ago
-
PA passes Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, two other bills56 minutes ago
-
Railway Police written exam for constable, lady constable, ASI to be held on Sunday1 hour ago
-
Superintendent caught red-handed with bribe at Ferozewala examination centre1 hour ago