Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Attends Iftar-dinner At British HC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Iftar-dinner hosted in his honor by the British High Commission.

The British Deputy High Commission in Karachi Lance Domm and other diplomatic staff warmly welcomed the Governor Sindh on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the Governor House on Friday.

The Governor Sindh expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi. Bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion.

