Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Commends JDC's Role In Serving Needy

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hinted at the vital role that welfare organizations play in alleviating the struggles of the underprivileged, extending his felicitations to the entire JDC team on the first anniversary of their Free Diagnostic Center

He noted that JDC has set an example by providing costly medical tests entirely free of charge to those in need, underscoring that determination can overcome resource limitations, according to a news release on Monday.

The Governor Sindh expressed these sentiments while addressing the anniversary ceremony at the JDC Free Diagnostic Center.

During the event, Kamran Khan Tessori toured various departments of the center, receiving a detailed briefing from the management on each facility.

He affirmed that JDC has made significant contributions in healthcare, proving that passion for service can transcend resource challenges.

The Governor pledged ongoing support for public welfare initiatives and prayed for continued strength to serve humanity.

Zafar Abbas, shared that the center is equipped with advanced machinery from Germany, the USA, and Siemens, allowing it to offer tests valued at 30,000 to 40,000 rupees free of charge.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Sindh for his steadfast support of welfare organizations.

Later, speaking to the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori mentioned that this welfare center has provided immense relief to those in need.

Replying to a question, he said that "the future promises positive change, with the stock exchange crossing the 91,000-index mark, and state-owned enterprises being privatized to save billions, which will be directed towards public welfare." He noted that the benefits of economic improvements will reach the general populace.

Responding to another question, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also urged Zafar Abbas to establish similar exemplary centers in remote areas of the province to ensure that rural communities could also benefit from these free services, offering his full support for the initiative.

