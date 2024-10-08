Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Condoles Death Of Actor Mazhar Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condoles death of actor Mazhar Ali

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed deep condolences on the passing of renowned actor Mazhar Ali, praying for the departed soul's forgiveness, elevation in ranks, and patience for the bereaved family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed deep condolences on the passing of renowned actor Mazhar Ali, praying for the departed soul's forgiveness, elevation in ranks, and patience for the bereaved family.

The Governor remarked that Mazhar Ali brought a new dimension to the art of acting.

He said that the actor's performances in past dramas continue to captivate audiences today.

Governor Tessori emphasized that Mazhar Ali's contributions to the field of acting will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Family

Recent Stories

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for N ..

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2

3 minutes ago
 ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Jave ..

ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed

3 minutes ago
 ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunit ..

ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunition in search operations

3 minutes ago
 ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South ..

ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”

3 minutes ago
 Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

13 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

13 minutes ago
PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

13 minutes ago
 Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots ..

Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR

13 minutes ago
 7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

44 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

44 minutes ago
 VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers ..

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

44 minutes ago
 Punjab govt transfers four officers

Punjab govt transfers four officers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan