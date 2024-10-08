Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condoles death of actor Mazhar Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed deep condolences on the passing of renowned actor Mazhar Ali, praying for the departed soul's forgiveness, elevation in ranks, and patience for the bereaved family.

The Governor remarked that Mazhar Ali brought a new dimension to the art of acting.

He said that the actor's performances in past dramas continue to captivate audiences today.

Governor Tessori emphasized that Mazhar Ali's contributions to the field of acting will always be remembered.