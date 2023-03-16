UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Hails Role Of KPC For Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hails role of KPC for democracy

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday paid a glowing tribute to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for playing its role in democracy in the country

He stated this during a meeting with an 8-member delegation of KPC at the Governor's House here.

He said Karachi Press Club is pursuing democratic traditions by regularly holding elections.

He said the importance of journalism cannot be denied as it is the fourth pillar of the State, he said that journalists are the eyes and ears of society and because of them, the government gets the awareness of public issues.

Kamran Khan Tessori said, he will talk to the owners of media organizations to pay the salaries and dues to the media workers.

KPC Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Vice President KPC Mushtaq Sohail, Joint Secretary Aslam Khan and others were present on the occasion.

