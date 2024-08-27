Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Inaugurates ITCN Asia-2024 Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 25th edition of the ITCN Asia 2024 Expo. The three-day event features 500 stalls set up by various national and international companies. The expo has attracted 80,000 registrations, with 25,000 participants attending on the first day.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited several stalls and reviewed IT products on display.

He emphasized that the event serves as a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest trends in technology. He further added that the event would provide valuable insights into the future of technology.

GovernorTessori expressed his commitment to making the province a hub for information technology, stating that significant efforts are already underway. Currently, 50,000 young individuals are enrolled in advanced IT courses at Governor House. Plans are in place to expand these courses to Hyderabad and, eventually, to the entire province.

Later, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also visited the B2B business Corporate Lounge set up under the ITCN, where the organizers briefed him on its features and objectives.

