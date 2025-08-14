Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori took part in the “Maarka-e-Haq - Jashn-e-Azadi” camel rally, which drew a large number of citizens.

The rally began at the main gate of the Governor House, passing through Khajoor Chowk, PIDC Signal, and Metropole before returning to the Governor House.

Governor Tessori, along with the Consuls General of Oman and the United Arab Emirates and other dignitaries, hoisted the national flag and cut a cake to mark Independence Day celebrations.