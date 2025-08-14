- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ Camel Rally In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:39 AM
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori took part in the “Maarka-e-Haq - Jashn-e-Azadi” camel rally, which drew a large number of citizens.
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori took part in the “Maarka-e-Haq - Jashn-e-Azadi” camel rally, which drew a large number of citizens.
The rally began at the main gate of the Governor House, passing through Khajoor Chowk, PIDC Signal, and Metropole before returning to the Governor House.
Governor Tessori, along with the Consuls General of Oman and the United Arab Emirates and other dignitaries, hoisted the national flag and cut a cake to mark Independence Day celebrations.
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests30 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day40 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties50 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..28 seconds ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED32 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University32 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab32 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts national seminar to mark Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, reaffirm call for Kashmir’s freedom: Altaf A ..2 minutes ago
-
Harden criminal netted in shootout with CCD Attock2 minutes ago