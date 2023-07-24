Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Lauds USAID's Contribution In Social Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori while lauding the contribution of USAID in the social sector in the province, has said that USAID is helping in the provision of improved facilities to the masses, especially health and education sectors

This he said during a meeting with the Consul General of USA in Karachi Ms.Nicole Theriot at Governor House here Monday.

Bilateral relations, investment opportunities in the province, projects of USAID, IT program under Governor's initiative and other matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion.

Governor Sindh said that US investment would generate employment and help in reducing poverty.

IT program is aimed at making the youth financially empowered, he added.

Consul General said that US investors are interested in investing in various sectors in the province.

She lauded various public welfare projects including IT courses for youth.

Later, she visited the 'Bell of Hope' where Governor Sindh informed her about the objectives of installing this bell.

She also witnessed the registration process of Taqatwar Pakistan Ration begs and distributed ration amongst registered persons.

Ms.Nicole Theriot along with Governor Sindh visited Quaid's Room and saw the personal belongings of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah preserved there.

