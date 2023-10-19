Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Launches Public Welfare Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday launched WhatsApp based application for redressal of grievances relating to electricity, water, drainage, police and other departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday launched WhatsApp based application for redressal of grievances relating to electricity, water, drainage, police and other departments. The general public can scan QR Code while sitting at their home and, enter their CNIC and lodge complaints.

The Governor Sindh inaugurated this application which would initially address complaints against 9 government entities. He Sindh said that this QR Code would be displayed at major shopping centres, Airport, Railway Stations, main roads and other prominent places. The Governor Sindh further said that he would continue to endeavor for mitigating the sufferings of common man.

