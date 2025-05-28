Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unity

A special ceremony commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer was held at the Governor House Karachi on Wednesday, where Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori paid tribute to Pakistan’s nuclear achievements and reaffirmed the nation’s strength, unity, and sovereignty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A special ceremony commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer was held at the Governor House Karachi on Wednesday, where Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori paid tribute to Pakistan’s nuclear achievements and reaffirmed the nation’s strength, unity, and sovereignty.

Speaking at the event, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori described May 28 as a symbol of national pride, resolve, and dignity. He said the nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998 marked a turning point in the country’s history, ensuring Pakistan’s security and asserting its sovereignty. He likened the recent military response on May 10 to a revival of the same spirit, saying the enemy’s arrogance was once again humbled.

Referring to the escalation of tensions earlier this month, the Governor emphasized that any challenge to Pakistan in the month of May is met with the unwavering will of its people. He praised the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, crediting him with reigniting national morale through his professional command and vision.

Governor Sindh also paid homage to the scientists and leaders who played a key role in making Pakistan a nuclear power, calling their contributions a source of national pride. Expressing optimism about the country’s future, he said Pakistan is on the path to economic growth and the world will soon witness its progress on the global stage.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, the Governor said such cowardly acts cannot shake the resolve of the Pakistani nation. He emphasized that unity and sacrifice are the country’s greatest strengths, and that the enemies of Pakistan have seen a united nation standing firm in the face of adversity.

In a message directed to the youth, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori reminded them of their identity as citizens of a sovereign and powerful state. He also reassured that all minority communities in Pakistan enjoy full freedom and protection under the law.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from various fields, reflecting the nation’s collective pride in its history and resilience.