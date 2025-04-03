- Home
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori Meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, Discusses Religious And Educational Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, met Mufti Abdul Raheem, administrator of Jamia-tur-Rasheed, at the Governor House.
Mufti Abdul Raheem extended Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes, according to a news release on Thursday.
The meeting focused on the contributions of religious scholars, religious and social affairs, and the promotion of higher education.
Governor Sindh acknowledged the role of Islamic scholars and paid tribute to the educational services of Jamia-tur-Rasheed.
