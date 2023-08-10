Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commission to ensure quality learning

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, on Thursday, suggested the formation of a Primary Education Commission for improving the quality of early childhood education

The Governor, while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of the 33rd Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management, Karachi, said that the proposed commission may be constituted on the pattern of the Higher Education Commission with objectives of ensuring quality education to children aged between 5 to 8 years.

The commission would ensure learning along with training of the future generation on the lines that they grow to become productive, sensible and contributing citizens of the society who are always ready not only to help their fellow citizens but also contribute wholeheartedly to the efforts of social and economic development of the motherland, he stated.

Stressing the need for the promotion of national spirit, the governor said that all 240 million Pakistani have to join hands for economic and social development and solidarity of the country.

National spirit and nationalistic vision were the key to the success of all the developed nations who grew and prospered in the world, he noted and urged that the Pakistani nation has to unite under the national flag while putting aside all the political, linguistic, sectarian and other differences.

Kamran Tessori while recalling the sad incidents of May 9 said that those unfortunate occurrences were the manifestation of the fact that society had lost valuable qualities of patience and endurance and an infuriated mob inflicted damages to a house attributed to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah without having a second thought that it is our own country.

"Today, we have to pledge that we will thoroughly consider the objectives and consequences of each of our actions and set the right direction for ourselves and perform at least a single act that will contribute to national development," he urged.

Kamran Tessori said that the doors of the Sindh governor's house were opened to the public as soon as he assumed the charge of the office and a number of philanthropists joined his hands in welfare initiatives like Iftar dinners in Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, provision of food ration to deserving families and free IT courses for youth.

He said that modern technologies were emerging at a fast pace around the world and the governor's house in collaboration with philanthropists decided to organise free IT courses for 50000 youth.

There were 550000 applications received within a week of the announcement of IT courses and tests were being conducted in phases for the selection of 50 thousand eligible candidates, he informed and said that arrangements were being made at the governor's house for holding classes of IT courses.

He felicitated the participants of the 33rd Senior Management Course on completion of the course and said that the graduating officers will serve the key posts.

The governor urged them to carry out their official responsibilities with honesty, dedication and sincerity and take all the decisions as per laws and rules.