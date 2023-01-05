Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori sees off Dr. Saifuddin at airport

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reached Karachi Airport to see off leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr.Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who departed Karachi for Sharjah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reached Karachi Airport to see off leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr.Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who departed Karachi for Sharjah.

Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin spent nearby two weeks in Karachi.

Governor Sindh also called on him during his stay at his residence at Burhani Mahal.

The Governor Sindh while talking with him at Karachi Airport thanked Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for coming and staying in Karachi and praised the contributions of Bohri community in the overall development of the province.

He also thanked Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for his prayers for prosperity of the country.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin thanked for facilitating all necessary arrangements during his stay in Karachi.