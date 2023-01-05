UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Sees Off Dr. Saifuddin At Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori sees off Dr. Saifuddin at airport

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reached Karachi Airport to see off leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr.Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who departed Karachi for Sharjah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reached Karachi Airport to see off leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr.Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who departed Karachi for Sharjah.

Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin spent nearby two weeks in Karachi.

Governor Sindh also called on him during his stay at his residence at Burhani Mahal.

The Governor Sindh while talking with him at Karachi Airport thanked Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for coming and staying in Karachi and praised the contributions of Bohri community in the overall development of the province.

He also thanked Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for his prayers for prosperity of the country.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin thanked for facilitating all necessary arrangements during his stay in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Sharjah All Airport

Recent Stories

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mo ..

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mohmand Economic Zone

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsil ..

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsils of Dera

6 minutes ago
 China stresses protection of vulnerable children a ..

China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

6 minutes ago
 Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at Bri ..

Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at British Junior Open

6 minutes ago
 Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beij ..

Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beijing

6 minutes ago
 Smartphone App launched for farmers' budget-friend ..

Smartphone App launched for farmers' budget-friendly, balanced application of fe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.