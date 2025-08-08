- Home
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Visits Omani Consulate, Launches Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Consulate of the Sultanate of Oman on Friday, where he was received by Consul General Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari and other diplomatic staff.
The event was also attended by the Consuls General of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, along with President of FGRF, Abdul Habib Attari.
Under the Governor Sindh Initiative, a tree plantation campaign was held at the Omani Consulate. Governor Tessori and distinguished diplomats planted saplings, reaffirming their commitment to a greener Pakistan and promoting an eco-friendly message.
