Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori Meets With CM Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori met with the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and congratulated him on being elected as Chairman PCB.

The Governor Sindh lauded the performance of the CM on getting the public welfare projects for the people of Punjab completed in a record time frame.

The CM while talking with the Governor Sindh acknowledged that the whole team in the Punjab government worked day and night and strived to their utmost to serve the people of Punjab in short span of 13 months only. "InshaAllah, Pakistan will attain its destination of progress, prosperity and the future of our country is very bright," he added.

Mohsin Naqvi extended an invited to the Governor Sindh to watch a PSL match. Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were also present on the occasion.

