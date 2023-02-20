UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori Visits Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits Peshawar

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori called on KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday at Chief Minister House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori called on KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday at Chief Minister House.

In the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and the country's political situation.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and others were also present in the meeting.

Kamran Tessori expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of the Police Lines blast and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He congratulated Muhammad Azam Khan on assuming the post of Caretaker Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Ghulam Ali Post

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

56 minutes ago
 At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After ..

At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After Earthquake in Turkey - Erdogan

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits CTD, appreciates its role ag ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Com ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in S ..

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.