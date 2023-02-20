Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori called on KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday at Chief Minister House.

In the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest and the country's political situation.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and others were also present in the meeting.

Kamran Tessori expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of the Police Lines blast and expressed sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He congratulated Muhammad Azam Khan on assuming the post of Caretaker Chief Minister.