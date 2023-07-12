Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori Visits SSU Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Wednesday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and lauded the Unit's professionalism in administrative, security, and counter-terrorism functions by paying tribute to martyrs of Sindh Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Wednesday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and lauded the Unit's professionalism in administrative, security, and counter-terrorism functions by paying tribute to martyrs of Sindh Police.

He said the Police were playing a key role to restore peace in the province, according to a news release.

Upon his arrival at the SSU headquarters, Governor Sindh was welcomed by the DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed. He was presented a guard of honor by a special contingent of SSU.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori accompanied by DIGP Security visited the armory, firing range, and different sections of SSU.

Dr. Maqsood Ahmed briefed the Governor about the journey of SSU since its establishment to a state-of-the-art and modernized unit.

He also informed about the foundation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T), the first ever in the country, comprising highly trained commandos and lady commandos equipped with modern tactical weapons, capable to challenge any emergency situation, round the clock.

The Pakistan Army was also providing training to further enhance the professional techniques of commandos including lady commandos at its different training institutes, he added.

The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division further briefed about the up-gradation and advancement made in Madadgar-15 which was one of the sub-units of Sindh Police as the response time of the Madadgar had been reduced to 7 to 10 minutes from 30 to 40 minutes in any emergency situation.

Governor Sindh on the occasion also witnessed the drill conducted by the commandos of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.AT) to deal with any hostile situation.

Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar, SSP Madadgar-15 Amjad Hayat, SSP Security-II Syed Salman Ahmed, SP Foreigners' Security Cell Saddam Hussain, SP SSU Anil Haider and SP SSU Farah Ambreen were also present.

Later, DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presented an honorary shield to the guest.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Firing Army Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Farah From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Uzbek President Mirziyoyev o ..

21 minutes ago
 DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan ..

DG for formulating master planning of Balochistan coastal line

21 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures max ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ensures maximum facilities to customers: ..

21 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last W ..

US Crude Oil Balance Up Nearly 6Mln Barrels Last Week, Most in 4 Weeks - EIA

21 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

26 minutes ago
 Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

26 minutes ago
Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

26 minutes ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets to Take 6-8 Months - Dutch Defense Min ..

22 minutes ago
 G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, ..

G7 Declaration Allows to Provide Weapons to Kiev, To Impose Sanctions on Russia ..

22 minutes ago
 Minister express concern over unavailability of fu ..

Minister express concern over unavailability of funds in Info department

22 minutes ago
 FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: ..

FESCO distribution system being upgraded speedily: Tahsin Awan

22 minutes ago
 s

S

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan