Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits SSU headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on Wednesday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and lauded the Unit's professionalism in administrative, security, and counter-terrorism functions by paying tribute to martyrs of Sindh Police.

He said the Police were playing a key role to restore peace in the province, according to a news release.

Upon his arrival at the SSU headquarters, Governor Sindh was welcomed by the DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed. He was presented a guard of honor by a special contingent of SSU.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori accompanied by DIGP Security visited the armory, firing range, and different sections of SSU.

Dr. Maqsood Ahmed briefed the Governor about the journey of SSU since its establishment to a state-of-the-art and modernized unit.

He also informed about the foundation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T), the first ever in the country, comprising highly trained commandos and lady commandos equipped with modern tactical weapons, capable to challenge any emergency situation, round the clock.

The Pakistan Army was also providing training to further enhance the professional techniques of commandos including lady commandos at its different training institutes, he added.

The DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division further briefed about the up-gradation and advancement made in Madadgar-15 which was one of the sub-units of Sindh Police as the response time of the Madadgar had been reduced to 7 to 10 minutes from 30 to 40 minutes in any emergency situation.

Governor Sindh on the occasion also witnessed the drill conducted by the commandos of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.AT) to deal with any hostile situation.

Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar, SSP Madadgar-15 Amjad Hayat, SSP Security-II Syed Salman Ahmed, SP Foreigners' Security Cell Saddam Hussain, SP SSU Anil Haider and SP SSU Farah Ambreen were also present.

Later, DIGP Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presented an honorary shield to the guest.