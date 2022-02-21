UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Lauds Deaf Reach Programme Services

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Governor Sindh lauds Deaf Reach Programme services

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Monday lauded the services of Deaf Reach Program, a non-government organization for providing academic and skills training to over 5,000 students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Monday lauded the services of Deaf Reach Program, a non-government organization for providing academic and skills training to over 5,000 students.

In a call on meeting with the governor, Founder Deaf Reach Program, Richard Geary, apprised him that these training programs leading to employment and self-reliance helped such families to improve their lives and meet their financial needs respectfully.

Geary said centers of the organization were rendering services to fulfill education needs of the Deaf community across the country.

Sindh Governor assured him of all possible assistance to promote the cause in the province.

