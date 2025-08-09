Governor Sindh leads ‘Marka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi’ motorcycle rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori led the ‘Marka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi’ motorcycle rally by riding a bike at the head of the procession. A large number of citizens joined the rally in convoys, adding to the enthusiasm and energy of the event.

The rally, led by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, began at Khajoor Chowk and passed through the Commissioner’s Office, Pearl Continental Hotel, and Metropole before returning to the Governor House. Upon arrival, Governor Sindh performed a flag-hoisting ceremony and cut the Independence Day cake. Senior MQM Pakistan leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar, Anees Qaim Khani, and others also participated.

Speaking to the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that the promise to celebrate Independence Day for 14 days was being fulfilled.

“We are a victorious nation and will celebrate in a way that the enemy will remember,” he remarked. He announced that, as part of the celebrations, the Governor House will host Pakistan’s largest-ever stage on August 11 for the ‘Marka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi’ event.

Responding to a media question about vehicle number plates, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori urged the provincial government to provide free number plates to the public. He also emphasised that the Sindhi Ajrak is a symbol of the province’s rich culture and must be respected by all. “We are the descendants of those who built this country, and we will protect and develop it,” he affirmed.