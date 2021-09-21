UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Meets 30-member Delegation Of Parliamentarians From Punjab Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A 30-member delegation of parliamentarians from the Punjab Assembly led by Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Tuesday.

The delegation is on a 3-day visit under Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Program to Sindh.

The Inter-Exchange Parliamentary visit is aimed at strengthening democratic norms in the country by promoting friendly relations, working cooperation and understanding among the elected representatives of the country.

The governor observed that such initiatives were instrumental to improve bilateral relations and promoting parliamentary diplomacy.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to combine our support to strengthen democratic institutions and to revive our commitment to integrate our efforts in resolving public issues," he added.

