Open Menu

Governor Sindh Meets Asif Zardari

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Governor Sindh meets Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the province of Sindh, said a press release issued by the party secretariat. Saleem Mandviwalla, Malik Shah, Sarfraz Dhomki and others were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Governor Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

40 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

40 minutes ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

39 minutes ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

45 minutes ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

55 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

1 hour ago
Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

1 hour ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

2 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

2 hours ago
 DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performa ..

DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performance

2 hours ago
 ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan