Governor Sindh meets Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the province of Sindh, said a press release issued by the party secretariat. Saleem Mandviwalla, Malik Shah, Sarfraz Dhomki and others were also present during the meeting.