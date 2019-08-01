Governor Sindh meets Chief Organizer PTI

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday met Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee here at Central Secretariat and felicitated on completion of party reorganization

According to press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, they discussed the party matters in details and the situation, difficulties being faced by people of Sindh especially in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI is in the field to provide help to the people of Karachi and Hyderabad. He lauded the efforts of Governor Sindh for redressing the problems of people of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is living in the hearts of people of Karachi. He said that the whole system was exposed due to current rain spells, adding that PTI would work for bringing improvement in the system of whole Sindh province including Karachi.