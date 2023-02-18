Governor Sindh meets CM Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office on Saturday in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion.

Caretaker CM strongly condemned terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief and paid tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Caretaker CM talking on the occasion appreciated that the Karachi Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army undertook timely action and consigned the terrorists to their logical end.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the martyred are heroes of the nation and their sacrifices would always be remembered.

Mohsin Naqvi urged that we would have to set aside our mutual differences by uniting together in order to eradicate the menace of terrorism adding that a handful of nefarious elements cannot sabotage peace of our country.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori acknowledged that the Karachi Police and Rangers bravely foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

Kamran Tessori said that we will have to move forward with unity in order to eliminate terrorism. Governor Sindh remarked that the brotherly attitude of Punjab province with regard to the people of Sindh is highly appreciable adding that the people of Punjab always stood with Sindh in every time of trial.