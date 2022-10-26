Governor Sindh meets delegation of ABAD

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday met with the delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday met with the delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

ABAD delegation informed the governor about the difficulties faced by the builders while the DG SBCA informed him about the performance of the Authority.

The governor said that the illegal constructions in the province must be stopped, at this time the traffic flow is also affected by the illegal constructions.

The delegation of ABAD told the governor that the construction industry was facing problems and now the construction industry would benefit from the measures taken under the One Window Operation.