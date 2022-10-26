UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Meets Delegation Of ABAD

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Governor Sindh meets delegation of ABAD

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday met with the delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday met with the delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

ABAD delegation informed the governor about the difficulties faced by the builders while the DG SBCA informed him about the performance of the Authority.

The governor said that the illegal constructions in the province must be stopped, at this time the traffic flow is also affected by the illegal constructions.

The delegation of ABAD told the governor that the construction industry was facing problems and now the construction industry would benefit from the measures taken under the One Window Operation.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Traffic From Industry

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh for resolving problems of public se ..

Governor Sindh for resolving problems of public sector universities

2 minutes ago
 US Looking at Ways to Do More on Energy Security i ..

US Looking at Ways to Do More on Energy Security in Mauritania - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 India converted Kashmir into world's largest priso ..

India converted Kashmir into world's largest prison: Ameer Maqam

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to discuss progress of anti-polio cam ..

Meeting held to discuss progress of anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Sub-committee to coordinate on Kashmir issue, Basi ..

Sub-committee to coordinate on Kashmir issue, Basit Bukhari

10 minutes ago
 Holy See Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - Va ..

Holy See Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - Vatican Source

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.