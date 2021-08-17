UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Meets Delegation Of Jamaat Ghurba Ahl-e--Hadith, Jamia Sattaria-ul-Islamia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising of scholars of Jamaat Ghurba Ahle-Hadith Pakistan and Jamia Sattaria-al-Islamia called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here at Governor House.

The delegation was led by Maulana Prof. Hafiz Mohammad Salafi while Allama Dr.

Amir Abdullah Mohammadi, Maulana Mufti Anas Madani, Allama Abdul Khaliq Afridi, Hashmatullah Siddiqui, Imran Ahmad Salafi, Maulana Mufti Suhaib Shahid and Qazi Abdul Sami were among other members of the delegation.

The Governor of Sindh was presented with a gift of Tafsir of the Holy Quran -"Tafsir Sataria" by Hazrat Maulana Abdul Rehman Salafi.

Hashmatullah Siddiqui presented his book (Khuley Dareechey) to the Governor of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail assured all possible cooperation on the recommendations put forward by the delegation.

