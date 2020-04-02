Governor Sindh meets DG Rangers Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday met Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari at the Governor's House here.

They discussed the obtaining law and order situation in the Sindh province, measures to control the coronavirus, efforts of law enforcement agencies, especially those of Sindh Rangers and other issues of mutual interest, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the entire nation and the Pakistan Army, Rangers and police are united in war against the coronavirus.

The role of Sindh Rangers in lockdown situation across Sindh was very important and the force was playing an excellent part to protect the people from the coronavirus, he added.

Director General Rangers Sindh, Maj. Gen. Umar Ahmad Bukhari said that all out efforts were being made to ensure implementation of government's directives about containing the spread of coronavirus.